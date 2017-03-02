President Trump declares his commitment to economic growth, energy future

Forty days into his presidency, President Trump delivered his first address to a Joint Session of Congress, discussing his vision for the nation’s future and the energy industry.

He stated: "From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears, inspired by the future, not bound by failures of the past, and guided by a vision, not blinded by our doubts," Trump said, from the Speaker's rostrum in the House of Representatives.

As for energy, he added: “We have undertaken a historic effort to massively reduce job-crushing regulations, creating a deregulation task force inside of every government agency. And we’re imposing a new rule which mandates that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated. We’re going to stop the regulations that threaten the future and livelihood of our great coal miners.

"We have cleared the way for the construction of the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines, thereby creating tens of thousands of jobs. And I've issued a new directive that new American pipelines be made with American steel."

AFPM, American Fuel & Petrochemical’s Manufacturers organization, released a statement applauding President Trump’s efforts.

"AFPM continues to be encouraged by President Trump's emphasis on a robust economy, in which job growth and manufacturing play an increasingly important role to help realize the American dream. A critical component to fulfilling President Trump's vision is one where increased domestic energy production plays an essential part. Abundant and affordable energy will strengthen our economy and national security, and in turn, will ensure abundant, and affordable energy for American industry and consumers.

"In recognizing the need for regulatory reform and a revitalization of our countries infrastructure, President Trump has taken decisive action on his pledge to make America an energy superpower. For far too long regulatory restrictions have stifled economic growth, and sought to keep our energy resources in the ground. Now is the time to embrace our resources and unleash the potential of America's energy producers, while simultaneously recognizing the importance of responsible environmental stewardship.

"The policy priorities President Trump outlined tonight will further the manufacturing renaissance made possible by the shale revolution and ensure the robust production of the fuel and petrochemicals that American's rely on every day."