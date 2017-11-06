Quick pipe-marking tips you need to know

Accuform understands workers in the oil and gas industry know a thing or two about the importance of identifying contents, flow directions and hazard classifications of pipes both in and around their facilities. With proper pipe marking, you can effectively inform others about substances carried through pipelines.

Although pipe marking is critical for a safe working environment, the visibility and location of the labels are equally important. Here's some information you can keep top of mind to ensure your workforce can easily read labels from a distance.

Recommendations for installation of pipe marking include:

Above or below center visual line of pipe.

Visible from any point along the pipe (wrapping around the pipe).

Close to valves.

Near branches and T's in piping.

Any change in direction of piping.

Near points before and after going through walls, ceilings or floors, and at 25-foot to 50-foot intervals on long straight pipe runs.

In addition to the visibility and location, other factors contribute to the effectiveness of your pipe marker, including:

Legend. The legend gives the name of the content in full or abbreviated form. Use arrows in addition to the legend to indicate the direction of the flow.

Color. Specific colors are used to identify the hazardous contents, and ASME A13.1-2007 scheme is commonly used.

Pipe outside diameter. Pipe outside diameter determines the letter height and the length of the pipe marker.

Materials. Choose a material that will withstand environmental conditions and the required temperature of contents.

