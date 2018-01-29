NV5 awarded $12M in environmental compliance contracts on 200 miles of natural gas pipeline projects in mid-atlantic states

NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVEE) (“NV5” or the “Company”), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it was selected by TransCanada Corporation to provide environmental inspection, management and compliance support services on two major projects in Virginia and West Virginia. The two projects include gas pipelines totaling over 200 miles in length and thirteen supporting compressor stations. With a team of over 50 inspectors and support personnel, NV5 will assist TransCanada Corporation to comply with all Federal, State and local environmental permits and regulatory requirements. Both projects are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and are scheduled to go in-service by December 1, 2018.

Dickerson Wright, PE Chairman and CEO of NV5, said, “NV5 takes great pride in providing our energy sector clients a comprehensive ‘turn-key’ approach to environmental compliance.”

Stephen Weems, Director of Environmental Compliance for NV5 said, “Over the past several years NV5 has developed and successfully incorporated this program on large, FERC 7C regulated natural gas pipeline and facility construction projects for major natural gas transmission clients in the United States. We look forward to continuing our partnership with TransCanada and delivering top notch services on these two major energy projects.”

About TransCanada Corporation

TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks that extends more than 56,900 miles, tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends approximately 3,000 miles, connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. Visit TransCanada’s website to learn more.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations nationwide and abroad in Macau, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.