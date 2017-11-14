News updates: Pipelines

Energy Transfer approved to resume HDD on Rover Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved Energy Transfer Partners' request to resume Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) operations along the Rover Pipeline Project.

Drilling operations on nine HDD locations approved by FERC started with an emphasis on the Captina Creek HDD in Belmont County, Ohio. The completion of the Captina Creek HDD will allow the full Phase 1 portion of Rover from Seneca, Ohio, to Defiance, Ohio, to be placed into service by the end of the year. Phase 1A of the Rover Project from Cadiz, Ohio, to Defiance was successfully put into service in late August.

When completed, the 713-mile pipeline will transport up to 3.25 Bcf of natural gas per day from the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas to markets across the U.S., as well as into Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub in Ontario, Canada.

The Rover Pipeline Project will continue to work with FERC to adhere to the requirements outlined in its approval and looks forward to placing the full project into service in the end of the first quarter of 2018.

For more information, visit www.energytransfer.com or call (214) 981-0700.

Magellan to expand system to meet higher demand

Magellan Midstream Partners will expand its refined petroleum products pipeline system to handle incremental demand for transportation of gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel to Central and North Texas markets.

Magellan plans to build an approximately 135-mile, 16-inch pipeline from its terminal in East Houston to Hearne, Texas. This new pipe will deliver additional product north to Temple, Waco and Dallas, as well as Magellan's Midcontinent markets, including Little Rock, Arkansas. Magellan plans to reverse an existing pipeline to connect to the new pipeline segment, providing Magellan with an incremental 85,000 bpd of refined products capacity, for an increase of nearly 50 percent to service Magellan's Texas, Midcontinent and Little Rock markets.

For more information, visit www.magellanlp.com or call (800) 574- MMP1 [6671].

Williams Partners begins construction on Atlantic Sunrise

Williams Partners has officially started construction in Pennsylvania on the greenfield portion of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project -- an expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline to connect abundant Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.

Construction broke ground in Pennsylvania's Columbia and Wyoming counties as site preparation began for two new natural gas compressor facilities. Compressor Station 605 is a new 30,000-horsepower facility in Wyoming County, while Compressor Station 610 is a new 40,000-horsepower facility in Columbia County.

Pipeline and compressor station construction is anticipated to last approximately 10 months. The nearly $3 billion project, designed to increase natural gas deliveries by 1.7 Bcf per day, is scheduled to be placed into full service in mid-2018.

For more information, visit www.williams.com/atlanticsunrise or call (844) 785-0455.

Oryx Midstream to build transport pipeline in Delaware Basin

Oryx Midstream Services II LLC will build a new regional crude oil transportation pipeline serving the Delaware Basin with initial capacity of up to 400,000 bpd. When combined with Oryx Midstream Services LLC, the total Oryx Delaware Basin dedication footprint and system capacity will be in excess of 850,000 acres and 600,000 bpd, respectively.

Construction will begin immediately on the new 220-mile line that will provide receipt points from the Carlsbad, Stateline, Pecos and Pyote areas and deliver crude to Crane and Midland. The system, composed of 16-, 20- and 24-inch lines, will have the ability to expand based on shipper needs. It will serve production from every active county in the Delaware Basin. The new pipeline will be constructed in phases and is expected to be in full service by the end of 2018.

For more information, visit www.oryxmidstream.com or call (432) 684-4272.

View in Digital Edition