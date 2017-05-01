Trump administration issues Keystone XL Pipeline permit

The U.S. State Department recently issued the presidential permit for the Keystone XL project with a promise from TransCanada Corp. to increase the amount of U.S. steel used in the pipeline’s construction.

“This is a significant milestone for the Keystone XL project,” said Russ Girling, TransCanada’s president and CEO. “We greatly appreciate President Trump’s administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to invest in and strengthen North America’s energy infrastructure.”

The Obama administration spent six years considering the cross-border pipeline before ultimately denying a permit for its construction in November 2015. The Trump administration reversed the decision after just over 60 days in office Jan. 24, following an executive order issued by President Trump calling for TransCanada to resubmit its permit request. TransCanada has also discontinued both a federal lawsuit to appeal the Obama administration’s rejection of the pipeline and a NAFTA claim for $15 billion in costs and damages.

API President and CEO Jack Gerard welcomed the State Department’s approval of the cross-border permit needed for the advancement of the pipeline.

“Approval of the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border permit is welcome news and is critical to creating American jobs, growing the economy and making our nation more energy secure,” said Gerard. “This critical infrastructure project has been studied longer than any pipeline project in U.S. history, with exhaustive reviews by the State Department concluding the project is safe for the environment and the best option for transporting domestic crude and Canadian oil to U.S. refineries.”

The Keystone XL project is a proposed 36-inch-diameter crude oil pipeline beginning in Hardisty, Alberta, and extending south to Steele City, Nebraska. The Keystone XL pipeline is a critical project for the economic strength and energy security of the U.S.

“Approval of this project is an important step to recognizing the benefits that come from U.S. energy infrastructure. According to a recent study, private investment in our nation’s energy infrastructure is a $1 trillion proposition that could create over 1 million new jobs for America’s safest, most highly trained and productive workers,” said Gerard. “Moving forward, we strongly urge the individual states, which stand to benefit from the Keystone XL pipeline, to approve this important project.”

AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson believes the Keystone XL project approval is a critical step toward building the necessary infrastructure in the U.S.

“The U.S. State Department’s approval of the cross-border permit is a welcome shot in the arm for America’s energy producers who are eager to fulfill President Trump’s America First Energy Plan,” said Thompson. “This pipeline meets the necessary environmental requirements and has been needlessly delayed for far too long. The Keystone XL project will enhance our national security, create jobs and grow the U.S. economy.”

For more information, visit www.key stone-xl.com or call (866) 717-7473.

