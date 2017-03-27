RRC Pipeline Safety protects public safety, natural resources

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) Oversight & Safety Division's Pipeline Safety Department oversees safety regulations for more than 385,000 miles of pipeline throughout Texas. The state has the largest pipeline infrastructure in the nation, with more than 439,771 miles of pipeline representing about one-sixth of U.S. pipeline mileage.

"Protection of public safety and our natural resources is our agency's highest priority," said Kari French, RRC's Oversight & Safety Division director. "We do this by maintaining a strong regulatory framework for the energy industry, including pipeline operators, to follow. It starts with the construction process to ensure pipelines are built in compliance with rules, continues through inspections and, when necessary, enforcement action."

The Pipeline Safety Department works to ensure pipeline operators are in compliance with federal and state laws and regulations. These regulatory responsibilities extend to more than 1,300 operators of intrastate gathering, transmission, distribution, and master- metered systems. The department also promotes and enforces an underground pipeline damage prevention program involving earth excavation near underground pipelines.

French is the director of the RRC's Oversight & Safety Division. Since taking the position in 2014, she has overseen a team that leads the nation in implementing and enforcing safety rules to enhance pipeline integrity.

"The Pipeline Safety Department's goal is to encourage an efficient, economical and safe industry," French said. "To accomplish this mission, the department oversees pipeline activities to ensure compliance with state and federal safety regulations established for public safety."

Texas' pipelines are divided into these categories: natural gas, LPG distribution lines, hazardous liquid and natural gas transmission lines, intrastate production and gathering lines leaving an oil or gas lease, and interstate lines. The RRC has responsibility for safety over the first three categories-intrastate pipelines that begin and end in Texas. The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has regulatory jurisdiction over interstate pipelines crossing state borders.

"In 2016, inspectors in the Pipeline Safety Department conducted more than 3,300 safety inspections and investigations," French said. "Last year, the commission also assessed almost $2.7 million in penalties on pipeline operators and another $4.6 million for pipeline damage violations."

In 2017, the RRC is asking for authorization from the 85th Texas Legislature to add 30 full-time-equivalent pipeline inspector positions to its existing 63 full-time pipeline inspector positions. The Texas Legislature began its 85th Regular Legislative Session Jan. 10.

"The most important thing pipeline operators can do is comply with rules and regulations the commission enforces to ensure safe, reliable operations," French said. "Pipeline operators should also keep track of commission actions to adopt or amend rules relating to pipelines, so they can provide important input on rule proposals."

For more information, visit www.Rrc.state.tx.us or call (512) 463-7058.

