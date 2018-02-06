Gulf Coast Express Pipeline opens binding season for remaining capacity

Gulf Coast Express Pipeline LLC, a joint venture owned by affiliates of Kinder Morgan, Inc., DCP Midstream, LP and Targa Resources Corp. announced the start of a binding open season for 220,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) of firm natural gas transportation service on the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project (GCX Project), which will transport natural gas from the Waha, Texas, production area to the market hub near Agua Dulce, Texas, once built.

Of the 220,000 Dth/d of available capacity, 60,000 Dth/d have been added to the project due to strong market demand. With the added capacity, the GCX Project will have a total design capacity of 1.98 billion cubic feet per day at an estimated cost of $1.75 billion.

As previously announced in December 2017, KMI, DCP Midstream and Targa jointly made a final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the GCX Project, with construction activities slated for the first quarter of 2018. The in-service date of October 2019 remains the same, pending the receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the FID in December, the project has signed with Occidental Energy Marketing, Inc., a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Kaiser-Francis Oil Company for transportation service on the system. Additional details on the project, including past press releases and a system map, can be found at www.kindermorgan.com under the GCX Project web page.

The open season bid period begins on Feb. 5, 2018, and ends at 5 p.m. Central Time on March 1, 2018.