News updates: Pipelines

New 650-mile EPIC NGL Pipeline begins construction

Construction has begun on the first phase of the EPIC NGL Pipeline project. The 650-mile EPIC NGL Pipeline runs from Southeast New Mexico to Corpus Christi, Texas. When complete in early 2019, the EPIC NGL Pipeline will have throughput capacity of at least 375,000 bpd, with multiple origin points in the Delaware and Midland Basins.

Destinations include interconnects near Orla and Benedum, Texas, as well as Corpus Christi. In addition, EPIC will be building purity pipeline systems, including an ethane system that will span the upper Gulf Coast into the Markham area for the first phase.

EPIC plans to have the initial phase of the pipeline in service in early 2018. BP is signed on as the anchor shipper, and a capital commitment was secured from funds managed by ARES Management LP.

For more information, visit www.epicpipelinelp.com or call (210) 446-1056.

NioCorp, Rockies Express agree to construct natural gas transport

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has signed an agreement with Rockies Express Pipeline LLC to construct and operate a 27.8-mile natural gas pipeline that will supply NioCorp's planned Elk Creek superalloy facility. Securing natural gas transport to the Elk Creek Facility is an important milestone in NioCorp's efforts to prepare the Elk Creek Facility project for the onset of construction once project financing, permitting and other requirements are met.

Under the agreement, following the receipt of financing for the project, Rockies Express has agreed to design, construct and operate a natural gas lateral line that will extend from the Rockies Express main line in Marshall County, Kansas, to the Elk Creek Facility and will deliver at least 27,500 MMBtu of natural gas per day when the facility is fully operational. The value of the contract, to be paid over a period of 11 years, is approximately $63 million.

For more information, visit www.niocorp.com or www.tallgrass energylp.com.

BridgeTex pipeline to further expand capacity

BridgeTex Pipeline Co. LLC, owned 50/50 by Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Plains All American Pipeline LP, plans to further expand the capacity of the BridgeTex pipeline.

The BridgeTex pipeline was recently expanded from 300,000 barrels per day to a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day to deliver Permian Basin crude oil from Midland and Colorado City, Texas, to the Houston Gulf Coast area. BridgeTex is expanding the pipeline system again for a new capacity of approximately 440,000 barrels per day. The additional 40,000 barrels per day of capacity is expected to be operational in early 2019.

For more information, visit www.magellanlp.com or www.plainsall american.com.

Williams Partners reaches 2017 in-service milestone

Williams Partners LP has successfully placed into service its Virginia Southside II expansion project, the fifth of Transco's "Big 5" expansions to be placed into service in 2017. These five fully contracted expansion projects (Gulf Trace, Hillabee Phase 1, Dalton, New York Bay and Virginia Southside II) combine to add more than 2.8 million dekatherms per day (Dth/d) of firm transportation capacity to the Transco pipeline system, increasing Transco's design capacity by nearly 25 percent.

The Virginia Southside II project expands the capacity of Williams Partners' Transco pipeline system by 250,000 Dth/d to supply Dominion Virginia Power's new electric generation facility in Greensville County, Virginia.

For more information, visit www.williams.com or call (800) 945-5426.

