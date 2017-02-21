Mexico’s PEMEX to open logistics system to third parties

Mexico’s Comision Reguladora de Energia (CRE) has approved the proposal of procedure of open season to Pemex Logistica, as well as the terms and conditions for the service of storage and transportation by pipelines. CRE said the open season, which allows third-party shippers to ship and store products on Pemex’s logistics system, will increase efficiency in the Mexican oil industry and provide greater certainty to importers and marketers.

Pemex continues to have the monopoly of the Mexican oil products market despite an import liberalization earlier this year. Mexico is one of the largest U. S. oil products export destinations, and this north-south flow has increased in the past year.

Although an opening for Pemex pipelines and terminals to third parties should increase private fuel imports in February, CRE will continue to control the prices in the northern region of Mexico during the first four months of 2017. After April, fuel prices in northern Mexico will be allowed to float without CRE intervention.