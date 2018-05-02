Enterprise begins service at Orla natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced the start of commercial operations at the company’s new cryogenic natural gas processing facility in Reeves County, Texas. The Orla 1 plant has a nameplate capacity of 300 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas processing and is capable of extracting in excess of 40,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of natural gas liquids (“NGL”). The start-up of the initial processing train at the Orla complex will be followed by the start-up of the Orla 2 processing train in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the Orla 3 processing train in 2019.

When complete, the three trains will be able to process up to 1 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”) of natural gas and have the capacity to produce 150,000 BPD of NGLs. In conjunction with the Orla 1 start-up, the partnership also placed into service approximately 70 miles of high-pressure residue natural gas pipeline connecting the plant to its existing intrastate natural gas pipeline system and a 30-mile extension of its NGL system to provide producers with takeaway capacity and direct access to Enterprise’s integrated network of NGL assets.

“The start of operations at our Orla natural gas processing complex will facilitate continued growth of natural gas and NGL production in the Permian Basin, which is expected to double over the next four years,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterpise’s general partner. “The completion of the three trains at Orla, along with Enterprise’s existing assets, will increase our processing capacity in the Permian Basin to 1.5 Bcf/d. When combined with Enterprise’s extensive integrated midstream network that includes our NGL fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas, Orla will support Delaware Basin producers with flow assurance and access to expanding domestic and international markets.”