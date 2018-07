Pending sufficient shipper commitments during the open season, expanded service would be expected to begin in December 2018. The open season is being held in response to increased shipper demand for refined products deliveries into the Chicago area market.

The Binding Open Season Commitment Period will begin July 9, 2018 at noon CDT and continue until 5 p.m. CDT on August 10, 2018. Requests for additional information may be directed to James Taylor at (713) 381-5105 or jktaylor@eprod.com.