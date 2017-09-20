Energy Transfer says FERC approves drilling along Rover pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners received approval from the FERC to resume drilling operations along its $4.2B Rover gas pipeline project.

ETP says operations on nine horizontal directional drilling locations approved by FERC are expected to begin within the week, with completion of the Captina Creek HDD to allow the full Phase 1 portion of Rover from Seneca, Ohio, to Defiance, Ohio, to be placed into service by the end of the year; phase 1a from Cadiz, Ohio, to Defiance was successfully put into service on Aug. 31.

The Rover project from Pennsylvania to Ontario is the biggest gas pipeline under construction in the U.S., but the FERC had banned ETP from starting new drilling under waterways and roads following the release of ~2M gallons of drilling fluid into the Tuscarawas River wetlands in Ohio.

The Rover Pipeline Project consists of new interstate pipeline and related facilities extending from the Appalachian supply area to a proposed interconnection with Vector Pipeline, LP in Livingston County, Michigan.

It will transport up to 3.25 bcf/d of domestically-produced natural gas to markets in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Gulf Coast and Canada, with direct deliveries to Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, and into the Dawn Hub in Ontario, Canada, which has a broader network of distribution points back into the U.S.