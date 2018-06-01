Energy Transfer announces FERC approval to place Rover pipeline’s full mainline B into service

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. announced that Rover Pipeline, LLC received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to commence service of the Supply Connector B and full Mainline B pipeline segments. This latest approval allows for 100 percent of Rover’s mainline capacity, 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, to be placed into service.

Starting June 1, service to the Market Zone North Segment of the pipeline, with deliveries into the Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub in Ontario, Canada, will begin by way of the Vector Pipeline Connection in Michigan.

Rover transports natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas to markets across the United States, as well as into the Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub for redistribution back into the United States or into the Canadian market.