News Updates: Pipelines

West Texas LPG System expanding into Delaware Basin

The West Texas LPG Pipeline Limited Partnership, a joint venture between ONEOK Inc., the operator and owner of 80 percent, and Martin Midstream Partners LP, owner of 20 percent, plans to invest approximately $200 million to expand its natural gas liquids (NGLs) system into the prolific Delaware Basin, part of the larger Permian Basin.

This project, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018, is supported by long-term dedicated NGL production from two planned third-party natural gas processing plants in northern Reeves County, Texas, which will produce up to 40,000 bpd.

The Delaware Basin extension includes the construction of an approximately 120-mile, 16-inch pipeline lateral with an initial capacity of 110,000 bpd, and the construction of two new pump stations and pipeline looping along the existing West Texas LPG system to increase its capacity to handle the dedicated volume.

CTL offers marine export services out of Enterprise terminal

Colonial Terminal Logistics (CTL) is now offering marine logistics services for Colonial Pipeline Shippers at the Enterprise Products Partners Beaumont, Texas, marine terminal facility. This allows Colonial Pipeline Shippers to move product from 13 Gulf Coast refineries to the Beaumont terminal for loading onto vessels for transportation to the Florida retail market and export to foreign destinations. CTL can provide customers firm dock capacity rights and will also have access to as much as 2 million barrels of new storage at the Beaumont facility.

CTL's long-term vision is to move products for marine export from multiple terminals in the greater Beaumont/Port Arthur/Orange area.

Transco system expansion increases delivery capacity

Williams Partners LP has placed into service an expansion of its Transco pipeline system to increase natural gas delivery capacity to New York City by 115,000 dekatherms per day.

The New York Bay Expansion provides additional firm transportation capacity for much-needed incremental natural gas supplies to National Grid, the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S. The project included horsepower additions at three existing Transco compressor facilities, in addition to modifications to existing meter and regulator stations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.

The New York Bay Expansion is the fourth of Williams Partners' projected five fully contracted Transco expansion projects to be placed into service this year, which have added more than 2.5 million dekatherms per day of capacity to the Transco pipeline system so far in 2017.

FERC gives Atlantic Coast Pipeline 'OK'

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) recently approved a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the proposed Atlantic Coast interstate natural gas pipeline project. Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC applied to FERC in September 2015 to construct and operate the project, intended to transport gas from West Virginia to the eastern portions of Virginia and North Carolina. It filed an amended proposal early in 2017, which proposed several route changes and additional compression capacity in Buckingham County, Virginia.

"Natural gas from the pipeline will increase consumer savings, enhance reliability, enable more renewable energy and provide a powerful engine for statewide economic development and job growth," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy's chairman, president and CEO.

