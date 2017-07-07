BridgeTex pipeline launches open season for expanded capacity

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. announced today that BridgeTex Pipeline Company, LLC, owned 50/50 by Magellan and Plains, has launched an open season to assess customer interest for expanded capacity and a new origin in Midland, Texas. All potential customers must submit binding commitments by 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 4, 2017.

The BridgeTex pipeline was recently expanded from 300,000 bpd to a capacity of 400,000 bpd to deliver Permian Basin crude oil from Colorado City, Texas to the Houston Gulf Coast area. If warranted by customer demand, BridgeTex may further expand the capacity of the pipeline system up to approximately 440,000 bpd.