Atlantic Sunrise pipeline clears major regulatory hurdle

Federal regulators say a large natural gas transmission line planned to run through parts of central Pennsylvania will create limited environmental impacts, via stateimpact.npr.org

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) released its final environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed Atlantic Sunrise pipeline Friday.

The Atlantic Sunrise is a $3 billion expansion of the Transco system. It’s designed to move Marcellus Shale gas from Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania as far south as Alabama and to the Cove Point export terminal on the Chesapeake Bay.

“We determined that construction and operation of the project would result in some adverse environmental impacts,” FERC staff writes. “But impacts would be reduced to less-than-significant levels with the implementation of Transco’s proposed and our recommended mitigation measures.”

