American Midstream commences full operation of Cayenne pipeline

American Midstream Partners ("AMID") announced the completion and commencement of deliveries on the previously announced Cayenne Pipeline joint venture ("Cayenne") between AMID and Targa Resources Corp. ("Targa"). Cayenne will initially have 40,000 barrels per day of Y-grade NGL transport capacity with the ability to expand to more than 50,000 barrels per day. Cayenne will originate from the Targa-operated Venice gas processing plant and deliver to fractionation in Southern Louisiana.

The commencement of Cayenne provides AMID with strategic transport capabilities for the majority of all NGL volume out of Gulf of Mexico's deep-water Mississippi Canyon region where AMID has developed an integrated gathering and transportation network. Cayenne is supported by a 15-year dedication for all NGL production from Targa's 750 MMcf/d Venice plant with inlet from six offshore Gulf of Mexico pipelines.

"The commencement of Cayenne demonstrates AMID's ability to react to market demand and simultaneously execute on highly attractive commercial opportunities. Cayenne not only benefits offshore producers with a substantial increase in NGL take away capacity, but also creates meaningful value to AMID by taking an underutilized pipeline and altering its services into a strategic project," stated Lynn Bourdon III, President and Chief Executive Officer.