What are API-12F storage tanks?

When you think about API-12F tanks, what does this term really mean? Many times, there are misunderstandings when it comes to this standard of API. First and foremost, API-12F represents welded shop-fabricated steel tanks. The tank, as described in this standard, allows for uniformity, mass production and adaptability.

Uniformity

From the very beginning of my career in the production of standard API-12F tanks (over 30 years ago), an API-12F tank has been just that: standard. API- 12F identifies in detail the size of each tank in diameter and height. Along with the dimensional sizes, API-12F identifies nozzle sizes and nozzle locations to ensure uniformity in the API-12F tank. The API-12F standard also eliminates many steps in the engineering process for the design of these tanks. The API-12F series has established material thickness based on pressure and tank size as a minimum design that produces a more uniform product.

Mass production

So what does all of this mean? It means fabricators are able to produce hundreds and even thousands of tanks each year. Many companies have established processes and procedures uniquely their own for fabricating standard API- 12F tanks to fit their fabrication processes. With the guidelines formulated within the pages of API-12F, fabricators have taken the steps to streamline the fabrication process, along with training their personnel to mass produce API-12F tanks. Most fabricators have evolved to use automated techniques to produce tanks at a faster pace. With the growing demand for production equipment in the upstream market, fabricators have taken steps to ensure quality and speed.

Adaptability

Being able to have a product that can be adapted to other processes and locations is very important in today's upstream market. API-12F allows for this adaptability. Each upstream company has its own set of processes and procedures to fit its operation. Some companies, for example, use gravel or dirt for the foundations of their tanks. On the other hand, other companies use plastic foundations. These options do not affect the uniformity or the production of these tanks as identified in the API-12F series. We also see the adaptability of these tanks in the area of internal coatings. The internal coatings change from one customer specification to the next. This allows for customizing the product to fit your applications.

Like in any standard or custom model, flexibility is very important. Many times, we as fabricators, while trying to accommodate the customer's specifications and requests, come to a point where we must make a decision on whether it meets the standard or not. API-12F establishes the material, welding process, thickness guidelines and nozzle sizes and locations, along with specific tank sizes within the standard. It is important to understand the design was established for specific sizes and pressure ratings identified within the pages of the standard.

For more information, contact Jody Day at (254) 625-3804 or jody@longindustries.us.

View in Digital Edition