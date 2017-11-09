Veresen reapplies to build $10 billion LNG project

Veresen Inc.'s Jordan Cove Energy Project and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline have filed applications with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the construction and operation of a 7.8-million- tons-per-year LNG export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon, and the related Pacific Connector that will transport natural gas from the Malin Hub in southern Oregon to the LNG export terminal.

"Completing the pre-filing phase and submitting the formal applications to FERC is a major milestone for the projects," said Don Althoff, president and CEO of Veresen. "Our significant efforts to optimize the design to minimize its environmental footprint and accommodate landowner requests, as well as the support of our world-class LNG buyers, should result in the receipt of the positive regulatory decisions required to build Jordan Cove. We look forward to continuing our work with the local community, tribal leaders and FERC, as well as other federal and state agencies, to advance Jordan Cove."

Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector have conducted open houses to present the project to the public. In addition, FERC held a series of public scoping meetings in June to collect further public input. The application includes the elimination of a 420-megawatt power plant and reflects more than 50 route adjustments of Pacific Connector and the optimization of multiple water crossings to minimize environmental impacts via trenchless drilling techniques.

The total engineering, procurement and construction cost of both the LNG export terminal and Pacific Connector is approximately $10 billion, with approximately 90 percent of U.S. content. Additionally, the project will generate approximately $60 million in annual property taxes, including $20 million from Pacific Connector in the counties through which the pipeline traverses. The project will require approximately 6,000 workers during construction and more than 200 new permanent jobs upon commissioning.

For more information, visit www.jordancovelng.com or call (403) 213-3633.

