News Updates: Terminals

Magellan, Valero to jointly expand Pasadena marine terminal

Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Valero Energy Corp. plan to expand and jointly develop the marine storage facility currently under construction along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas. The facility will handle petroleum products and renewable fuels, will be owned by a limited liability company owned 50/50 by Magellan and Valero, and will initially include 5 million barrels of storage, truck loading facilities and two proprietary ship docks.

Phase 1 of this facility is already under construction, which includes approximately 1 million barrels of storage and a new marine dock capable of handling Panamaxsized ships or barges with up to a 40-foot draft. The facility will be expanded by an incremental 4 million barrels of storage, a three-bay truck rack and a second marine dock capable of handling Aframax-sized vessels with up to a 45-foot draft (phase 2).

Combined, phases 1 and 2 are currently estimated to cost approximately $820 million. Phase 1 is expected to be operational in early 2019, with phase 2 expected to come on line in early 2020.

For more information, visit www. magellanlp.com or www.valero.com.

TYR Energy Logistics commences operations at BRONCO Terminal

TYR Energy Logistics LLC has commenced operations at the Bronco Road Railroad Terminal (BRRT) in Corpus Christi, Texas.

BRRT is located just south of Corpus Christi's "Refinery Row" and is the only rail terminal in Corpus Christi directly connected to the Kansas City Southern line -- the sole rail provider to all major markets in northeastern and central Mexico -- an area encompassing cities from Nuevo Laredo to Monterrey to Mexico City, as well as the ports of Lazaro Cardenas and Veracruz. After recently undergoing extensive renovations and upgrades, BRRT has five miles of track and is unit train compatible.

TYR is also finalizing a deal to give BRRT direct access to dock facilities on the south side of the Port of Corpus Christi. TYR plans to connect its rail terminal to the port via pipeline and truck. This will allow two-way flow of product for import and export from various supply markets.

For more information, visit www. tyrenergy.com or call (913) 754-5800.

Pin Oak Terminals opens multiproduct liquid marine terminal

Pin Oak Terminals LLC has opened a new multi-product liquid marine terminal at Pin Oak's site in Mt. Airy.

The terminal is beginning operations with one dock, a two-bay truck rack, and four tanks holding a total capacity of 424,000 barrels of refined products and biofuels. Neighbors can expect construction to continue as the remaining permitted tanks and infrastructure are built. Pin Oak plans to continue to expand by adding new customers, opportunities, tanks and infrastructure.

Pin Oak is pursuing a second dock and new customers every day. Once completed, the terminal will have two light Suezmax/ Aframax ship docks and capabilities to handle 14 barges simultaneously. Two class I railroads will serve the terminal, which can build a full two-unit-train loop track. The terminal received Foreign Trade Zone status by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

For more information, visit www. pinoakterminals.com or call (504) 533-8783.

Kinder Morgan cleared to build B.C. marine terminal

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has been cleared by Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) to begin construction on the Burnaby marine terminal as part of its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The approval came when the NEB revealed the results of a pre-construction audit, which required KMI to submit a corrective action plan to address several issues, including the company' s quality assurance program, hazard analysis, organizational structure, and its definition of inspection and monitoring requirements. The NEB last year approved the Trans Mountain project, subject to 157 conditions.

For more information, visit www. canada.ca or www.kindermorgan.com.

View in Digital Edition