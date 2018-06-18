News Updates: Terminals

Corpus Christi approves lease for new marine terminal

The Port of Corpus Christi has approved a lease agreement with Corpus Christi Infrastructure (CCI) for approximately 55 acres of land on the north side of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel for the construction of a crude export terminal facility.

The facility will be used to export U.S. crude oil, condensate and refined petroleum products via a new oil dock. Under the terms of the lease, the port will construct a new oil dock (Oil Dock 22), and CCI will install the loading arms, handling equipment, storage tanks and other facilities. The port will dredge a berth to accommodate Suezmax tankers, and CCI will have exclusive use of the berth. The project was recently included in President Trump's FY 2019 budget.

The Texas port is already a leading U.S. crude oil export port and is positioned to become a leading export hub for LNG.

For more information, visit www. portofcc.com or call (361) 882-5633.

Velocity Midstream Partners expands, adds terminals

In conjunction with new pipeline projects and transportation arrangements through the fairway of the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP), Velocity Midstream Partners has acquired 100-percent ownership of all of the truck unloading terminals along its pipelines and has expanded and added terminals to provide attractive locations for SCOOP and Merge producers.

Upon completion of its Merge terminal just west of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Velocity will have six unloading terminals operating 24/7 across the two plays, with segregated unloading and storage for crude oil and condensate. Velocity is in discussions with producers to construct an additional 15-mile pipeline extension and a new terminal in central Canadian County.

For more information, visit www. velocitymidstream.com or call (918) 574-2323.

Kinder Morgan opens expanded Alberta oil terminal

Kinder Morgan Canada has completed two additional storage tanks at its Base Line Terminal near Edmonton, Alberta. The two tanks boost crude oil storage capacity by 800,000 barrels. The facility in Sherwood Park began service in January, with four other tanks and storage capacity for 1.6 million barrels.

The terminal is a 50/50 crude oil merchant terminal joint venture with Keyera. When completed, the facility will provide a total of 4.8 million barrels of crude storage and will include 12 tanks, all of which are fully contracted.

The remaining six tanks are to be constructed in the third and fourth quarters of 2018. The terminal is connected to Kinder Morgan pipelines, rail connections and export pipelines. An additional expansion of 1.8 million barrels is planned in Phase 2 of the project buildout.

For more information, visit www. kindermorgan.com or call (403) 514-6400.

Avant Energy to invest $200 million in new terminal network

Avant Energy plans to build a network of terminals to supply refined petroleum products from the Port of Altamira, Tamaulipas, to the Bajio region of North-Central Mexico. The network will be known as "SUPERA" (Suministro de Petroliferos Altamira-Bajio).

The SUPERA network will provide an efficient logistics solution for companies to supply refined products from the U.S. to several cities in the Bajio region. Initially, the network will consist of a marine terminal and an inland terminal developed simultaneously and involving an investment of $200 million.

The marine terminal will be located in the Port of Altamira. It will be capable of unloading Panamax-sized vessels and providing storage for up to 1.2 million barrels of refined products.

The initial inland terminal will comprise a storage and dispatch facility in Queretaro, Baijo. This terminal is being designed to receive unit trains with storage capacity of 450,000 barrels. Both the marine terminal and the inland storage facility are expected to commence construction during the third quarter of 2018 and start commercial operation before the end of 2019.

For more information, visit www. avant.energy or call +52 (55) 5202 6764.

