Houston terminal offers wastewater treatment services

Stolthaven Houston is the largest wholly owned terminal in the company's worldwide network, enabling the facility to deliver integrated solutions for customers that reduce costs and enhance operating efficiencies, all within an environment of assured quality, safety and environmental protection.

On-site rail services and a wastewater treatment facility distinguish Stolthaven Houston from its competitors. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Houston General Manager Daniel Strydom to learn more about his background and these unique services.

BIC: Tell us a little about your facility.

STRYDOM: Located in the heart of the U.S. Gulf area, Stolthaven Houston services the petrochemical, petroleum and bulk liquid markets with best-in-class ship-to-shore infrastructure, including dock operations, terminal and marine infrastructure, truck operations, wastewater treatment and on-site rail services.

BIC: What's new at your facility this year?

STRYDOM: Work started in 2016 to upgrade the infrastructure of the terminal. This ongoing investment of $150 million will result in modernizing, automating, minimizing risk and ultimately improving the quality of services that we offer to customers using our facilities.

BIC: What made you take on your current role at Stolthaven?

STRYDOM: After 12 years at sea with Stolt Tankers, many of those as master, I accepted a permanent land-based position in the U.S. Gulf in late 2008. Since then, I have been fortunate enough to serve in many roles, ranging from port captain in Houston to operations manager in New Orleans and now general manager of Stolthaven Houston. Also, with our many ongoing initiatives at the terminal, including the construction of a new dock, the terminal upgrade and expansion, and the impending implementation of our new Management Execution System (MES), to name but a few, these are exciting times at the facility.

BIC: Can you say more about Stolthaven's wastewater services?

STRYDOM: Stolthaven Houston owns and operates a biological aerobic wastewater treatment plant. Stolthaven Houston's wastewater treatment plant is permitted to receive hazardous and nonhazardous biologically treatable wastewater via ships, barges, railcars and trucks. We are a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Centralized Waste Treatment (CWT) facility that provides quality biological wastewater treatment with minimum turnaround time and competitive rates. This is of real value to our customers, as it offers them a low-cost option for coordinating/ handling their waste management needs.

BIC: What's next on the horizon for your site?

STRYDOM: The marine docks at Stolthaven Houston service vessels up to 80,000 DWT (dead weight tonnage) and both inland and oceangoing barges, with an average monthly throughput of over 1 million barrels. Construction of a new ship dock began in 2017 and is on track to be operational by the first quarter of 2019. The new dock will allow for further expansion on existing land, with a potential for a further 2 million barrels of additional storage capacity, new truck and rail loading racks, dock lines and rail storage.

