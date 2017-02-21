Irving Oil successfully commissions Halifax Harbour Terminal

Irving Oil recently held the grand opening of its Halifax Harbour Terminal, located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The $80 million reactivation project involved significant investment in existing assets on-site, including storage facilities, loading equipment, jetty and supporting infrastructure.

The terminal was operated safely and reliably in the Dartmouth community for nearly 50 years until its deactivation in 2002. In April 2015, Irving Oil announced it would reactivate the facility, enabling the storage and distribution of gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, marine transportation fuel and jet fuel for customers throughout Nova Scotia.

The Halifax Harbour Terminal is a 100-percent privately funded project by Irving Oil, creating 200 construction jobs over 18 months. This investment complements Irving’s other significant capital projects currently underway, including an enhanced marine terminal in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.