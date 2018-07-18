FERC denies LNG terminal delay letter

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced no delays of 12 to 18 months regarding the timing of pending applications for liquefied natural gas terminals, Chairman Kevin McIntyre said today.

In an interview on the FERC Open Access podcast posted today, McIntyre said that recent media reports of such letters are incorrect. “FERC has issued no such letter,” he said.

To the contrary, he added, there is good news regarding the timing for LNG applications.

“In just the last few days we have made truly significant strides in reforming the permitting process with our federal partners, eliminating duplicative efforts and instituting a streamlined procedure that will significantly reduce our LNG permitting timelines,” McIntyre said. “The details are still being hammered out, but we expect to have a formalized agreement in place in the coming days. I expect to be able to provide more detail on this soon.”

In the past six months, FERC has issued revised notices of schedule for two projects, and one schedule for a greenfield LNG project that is subject to the FAST-41 process, McIntyre said.

“FERC staff is very cognizant of the financial market impacts of its LNG project schedules,” McIntyre said. “Moreover, since we have been working diligently to streamline our permitting process and are still making significant strides in that direction, the release of any schedules to date would have been premature.

“For these reasons, among others, FERC takes very seriously the schedules that it issues regarding these LNG projects,” McIntyre said. “To that end, we will not issue schedules until we have all the facts necessary and have implemented our improved processes to create accurate schedules.”