News Updates: Terminals

Twin Eagle Sand Logistics expands Big Spring terminal

Twin Eagle Sand Logistics LLC is further expanding the Permian Rail Park to meet the strong demand of the Midland Basin. Phase I of the unit-train-capable rail park was completed in February 2016 and comprised 33,000 feet of rail track for rail-to-truck frac sand trans-loading services. Phase II of the park includes 15,000 tons of flat storage, 7,800 feet of additional rail track and a 50-percent expansion of the trans-load road. Phase III will include the development of the rail park's 150-acre Lot 2 parcel, including 30,000 tons of rail-accessible vertical silo storage, and will be completed by the first quarter of 2018.

The Permian Rail Park is located on the Union Pacific Railway approximately eight miles west of Big Spring, Texas. The 530- acre rail park is Twin Eagle's fifth terminal development and one of the largest sand terminals in the country.

USD Partners commences operations at Stroud terminal

USD Partners LP has commenced operations at its destination terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma. The planned retrofit work necessary to handle heavier grades of crude oil at the terminal was completed on time and under budget.

The Stroud terminal provides a destination point for rail-to-pipeline shipments of heavy crude oil from USD's Hardisty terminal in Western Canada and provides connectivity to one of the largest crude oil storage hubs in North America.

Approximately 50 percent of the Stroud terminal's current capacity is available and actively being marketed to meet customers' takeaway needs.

First-of-its-kind LNG production platform enters FEED stage

Honghua Group Ltd. has awarded a $12 million front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) platform development in the West Delta area of the Gulf of Mexico, the world's first offshore platform-based natural gas liquefaction and storage facility. The pre-FEED for this project was recently completed.

The contract's scope of work includes the onshore gas pre-treatment plant configuration and layouts, general utilities, feed gas processing and compression, and transportation and delivery via repurposed pipelines from the existing onshore Toca and Venice, Louisiana, facilities to the LNG facility 10 miles offshore. Once completed around 2020, the facility will produce up to 4.2 million metric tons per year and store 300,000 cubic meters of LNG. The gas will be transported from the Texas Permian Basin to the offshore platform, where it will be liquefied, stored and ultimately exported globally.

Contanda Terminals secures acreage on Houston Ship Channel

Contanda Terminals has entered a multiyear commercial agreement with the Port of Houston Authority for 339 acres of prime deepwater access property located on the Houston Ship Channel. The land acquisition supports Contanda's business objective of doubling its terminal storage capability over the next five years.

"Liquid bulk storage facilities are in high demand along the Houston Ship Channel, and this agreement enables Port Houston to support this vital industry sector," said Port Chairman Janiece Longoria.

Contanda's state-of-the-art automated terminal facility will be built in phases to provide access to on-site processing, multiple ship and barge docks, and tank truck and railcar accessibility. The facility is centrally located for numerous pipeline connections, providing support storage services for a variety of commodities, including petrochemical, clean petroleum products, various blend stocks, ethanol, crude oil, and refinery intermediates and other bulk commodities.

