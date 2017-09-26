CB&I wins storage terminal expansion contract in Texas

CB&I was awarded a contract by Phillips 66 to increase storage capacity at Phillips 66's liquid products terminal in Nederland, Texas.

CB&I's scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and erection of t, ree large crude oil storage tanks with external steel pontoon-type floating roofs.

"This is our third project for Phillips 66 at this terminal, where we are currently building five similar crude storage tanks," said Luke V. Scorsone, Executive Vice President of CB&I's Fabrication Services operating group. "As the industry's most experienced tank builder, we can deliver the safety, quality and schedule performance our customers expect and rely on."