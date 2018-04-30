CB&I receives storage award for Canadian export facility

CB&I announced it has been awarded a contract valued at nearly $35 million by a leading Canadian infrastructure company for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spheres.

"CB&I's industry-leading storage solutions make it easier for our customers to meet energy needs anywhere in the world," said Richard Heo, CB&I's Executive Vice President of Fabrication Services. "This facility will export LPG internationally where demand continues to grow."