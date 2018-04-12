Container solutions company continues providing solutions

Everyone knows the name of the intermediate bulk container used for catalyst changeouts and other container solutions that has been used in industry since 1952: FLO-BIN. The original FLO-BIN container designer, FLO-BIN Rentals, has served major refineries and plants in the oil and natural gas industry for decades, with hundreds of years combined worker experience.

The company's specialized catalyst bin rental fleet has been in service since 1986, although FLO-BIN has provided container solutions to the industry throughout North America and Europe since the early 1950s.

In 2013, current FLO-BIN Rentals President Henk de Zwart came on board and, with the help of the owning investor group, the company began growing 2-3 times its former size. de Zwart said the company decided on a solid five-year strategy to expand and grow, all while keeping FLO-BIN's standard of quality customer service and products.

The company relocated its headquarters to Houston from California in 2014. de Zwart believes this has helped FLOBIN Rentals stay in touch with its clientele -- half of FLO-BIN's customers are located along the Gulf Coast. However, FLO-BIN still maintains a far geographic reach with offices located both in the U.S. and Canada. Service facilities are located in Houston, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Lafayette, Indiana; Ontario, California; Edmonton, Alberta; and Sarnia, Ontario.

FLO-BIN Rentals is owned and operated by its employees, all of whom put customer service first. Each FLO-BIN Rentals employee is dedicated to maintaining the company's known quality of service and proudly takes ownership of his or her work.

"Having ownership at all levels of our business creates a tremendous amount of pride and realization that excellent customer service will grow our business," de Zwart said.

Just in the past four years, FLOBIN Rentals has been able to significantly grow its fleet of U.N.-approved FLO-BINS by adding over 40 percent of its current fleet. FLO-BINS are proudly manufactured in the U.S. to the highest industry standards. But the growth won't stop there. FLO-BIN Rentals also boasts one of the industry's newest rental fleets, exceeding industry standards and surpassing regulatory compliance.

Because the equipment and solutions FLO-BIN Rentals provides is "mission critical" to projects throughout the industry, de Zwart said he plans to continue this standard of excellence and grow to reach more customers throughout North America.

Having an at-the-ready emergency inventory for calls outside the typical 8 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule is just one example of this growth and exceptional customer service found at FLO-BIN Rentals. FLOBIN Rentals' staff is available 24/7/365 to take care of your catalyst packaging and logistics requirements. The E-BIN Tracker web and mobile application is another example of FLO-BIN Rentals making customers' jobs easier by reducing the amount of time spent creating records and making errors.

"Our goal and everyday mindset is to be the best service provider in the business, providing convenience and superb-quality services from the moment a service request is received until the completion of each job," de Zwart said.

Besides the specialized catalyst container rental services, FLO-BIN Rentals can assist customers with manufacturing tailor-made containers for numerous applications. Its U.S. manufacturing capabilities are of the highest industry quality and standards.

For more information, visit www. FLOBIN.com or call (888) FLOBINS [356-2467].

View in Digital Edition