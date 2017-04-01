NISTM’s Demartini: Shifts in storage tank management underway

BIC Magazine recently visited with National Institute for Storage Tank Management (NISTM) Director Jim DeMartini to discuss storage tank industry topics, including regulations, the new administration, alternative fuels and more.

BIC: Why should those entering industrial plants pay attention to storage tank management?

DEMARTINI: Knowledge is power, and our industry is often unforgiving of mistakes in storage tank management. No company can afford a fire, a large release of fuel to the environment, a loss in production or damage to infrastructure. Risk management and release prevention are very important for keeping our industry healthy and profitable. In addition, we are seeing a transition in personnel as our older experienced workers retire, and we have new millennials in the workforce who have had a different experience in education and employment. This has created significant challenges for our industry, and many companies are seeking proactive programs for this transition.

BIC: How will the new administration impact storage tank management?

DEMARTINI: I don’t think there will be any changes initially. The Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure requirements have been in effect for several years, and the laws and rules are established. The federal underground storage tank (UST) requirements were adopted into law by Congress, and the administrative rules were adopted by the EPA in July 2015. These requirements should remain in effect. It is more likely that we will see agency budget cutbacks, hiring freezes and travel restrictions for federal employees. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the administration may consider storage tank regulatory changes in a couple of years. On the air pollution side of the agency, it is likely there will be significant changes in the climate change regulatory program. Funding cuts will probably be severe, and the status level the program had in the agency program management priority will diminish significantly. It is also probable that the administration will tackle all regulatory program permitting processes to make it easier and quicker to obtain environmental permits.

BIC: What recent regulations have affected storage tank management?

DEMARTINI: There haven’t been many significant changes in aboveground storage tank (AST) regulations in the last year, but we are seeing more companies requiring periodic STI SP 001 inspections for their shop-fabricated tanks because of the requirements of the SPCC regulations. On the UST side, the “new” (July 2015) regulations affect hydrant piping systems connected to AST systems and field-constructed tanks (including “cut and cover” tanks). Aviation and Department of Defense facilities have had to adjust to these new requirements. In addition, these new regulations also require secondary containment for all new and replacement USTs, delivery prohibition, operator training and periodic integrity testing, and they have significantly affected the regulatory landscape.

BIC: What new regulations will we see in the near future for storage tank management?

DEMARTINI: My read on this is that many states may be fearful of a perceived reduction in federal regulations under the new EPA administrator. In fact, a bill has actually been filed in the House of Representatives to eliminate the EPA. Given this atmosphere, it is possible that some states may choose to implement state administrative rules for AST systems (there are only about 30 states now that regulate ASTs) or pass rules that provide more protection for groundwaters and surface-waters. States with sensitive groundwater protection areas and resources may feel compelled to control their own destinies and provide protection with state rules that are more stringent than federal rules. This may also apply on the air pollution prevention side with the potential deemphasis on climate change regulations.

BIC: What does the future have in store for leak detection?

DEMARTINI: The future is bright for new technologies in release detection. We see new products and systems all the time, with improvements in accuracy, data management, efficiency and effectiveness. We are seeing some new methods for long-distance pipelines as well as inventory control.

BIC: What do you predict we will see in the evolution of alternative fuels like ethanol and biodiesel?

DEMARTINI: Alternative fuels are not going away. There are too many political and economic interests who are invested in these fuels, and the push will still be there to increase their use in the marketplace. Both political parties benefit from the industry’s political contributions. EPA has been promoting the use of E-15 instead of E-10, and the next likely step after E-15 is E-20. The requirements in the Clean Air Act remain and the statutory mandates will remain unless Congress changes the law. However, the administration will be opposed to the increase in use of alternative fuels and may consider a de-emphasis of the program, particularly with respect to priority and funding. However, they might also let the status quo prevail or let the marketplace sort out the future of alternative fuels.

The adverse effects of ethanol and biodiesel on facility infrastructure continue to cause problems for the industry, particularly with underground storage tank systems and system components. Ethanol in particular is causing incredible problems with aggressive corrosion, and it is finding its way into ultra-low sulfur diesel as well. Studies point the finger at the distribution process. Tanker truck compartments routinely receive different products on a daily basis, and ethanol remnants within the compartment end up in diesel storage tanks. In addition, tanker truck compartments share a common venting system, and the more volatile ethanol fuel vapors are ending up in the diesel compartment of the tanker truck. This lowers the flash point of the diesel and is another path for ethanol to cause corrosion in ultra-low sulfur diesel storage tank systems.

For more information, visit www.NISTM.org or call (800) 827-3515.

NISTM 19th Annual International Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show April 18-20 | Orlando, Florida

NISTM’s International Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show is designed for engineers, managers and other individuals involved with operations, construction, environmental compliance, spill prevention and response, or management activities associated with aboveground storage tanks.

For the first time, a special track by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) will be featured at NISTM’s 19th Annual International Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, NISTM will have its annual track by the Steel Tank Institute (STI).

NACE International has become the global leader in developing corrosion prevention and control standards, certification and education. The members of NACE International still include engineers as well as numerous other professionals working in a range of areas related to corrosion control.

On April 19, the NACE track will include the following workshops and topics:

Tank Pads — Your First Line of Defense Against External Corrosion for Your Tank Bottoms

Cathodic Protection Testing Techniques for ASTs — What Every Owner/Operator Should Know

Future Tank Bottom Corrosion Following API 653 Internal Inspections — Determine How to Find Out If There Will Be Future Corrosion Moving Forward

Cathodic Protection Criteria for Aboveground Storage Tanks — Using the Wrong Criterion Will Cost You

NIICAP (NACE International Institute Contractor Accredited Program) — “Identifying Qualified Painting Contractors”

Coating Inspection Miss-Interpretations

The Case for Sole Sourcing Coatings

Preventing Tank Chime Corrosion

Tank Roof Applications of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitors

STI/Steel Plate Fabricators Association is a trade association representing fabricators of steel construction products and their suppliers. Member companies produce steel storage tanks, field-erected water tanks, pressure vessels and heat exchangers, and pipe and pipelines. Their customers are from the petrochemical, power generation, food, pharmaceutical, fuels, wastewater and water transmission industries.

On April 20, the STI track will include the following topics:

Shop-Fabricated Tank Construction

AST Equipment Functionality

Case Study on AST Inspection

Regulatory Views of AST Systems

Security and Accountability for Tanks

