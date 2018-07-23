Aboveground storage tank owners seek turnkey solution for API 653 compliance

× Expand Turner native - July 2018

As a direct result of the dramatic rise in U.S. crude oil production, the aboveground storage tank population has increased three-fold over the last eight years, especially for large tanks ranging >120,000 bbl. For every large tank, there are approximately 100 times more small tanks ranging <120,000 bbl. This rapid increase in tank population has tank owners facing greater challenges in meeting the API 653 Inspection schedules and, more importantly, managing the liabilities associated with protecting human life and the environment.

When taking a tank offline for maintenance, today’s tank owners are seeking cost-effective and measurable cost improvements and turnkey service. This can be accomplished by having fewer contractors on-site for these events, using technology options to eliminate manned entry during the cleaning process and, most importantly, using contractors with a proven track record of excellent safety performance.

Turner Specialty Services (TSS), a leader in industrial and environmental solutions, and a subsidiary of Turner Industries Group, LLC, has created a Total Tank Solutions (TTS) initiative. Led by industry tank veterans, this new group pairs decades of experience with the latest technology options to provide tank owners with a cost-effective, safe and seamless cleaning, inspection and repair experience.

Total Tank Solutions Benefits:

Safer – TTS possesses options for cleaning that eliminates manned-entry during the cleaning process. Note: Current Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) is .23.

More Efficient – By bundling all needed services under one contract, TTS eliminates overhead redundancies since multiple subcontractors are not needed using our model.

Management Team – TTS is managed by industry professionals with construction, cleaning, hydrocarbon recovery, inspections, mechanical repairs and coatings work history.

Cost Improvements – Measurable cost improvements are captured and recorded with TTS’s ability to schedule and manage the entire work scope. TTS is accountable to the tank owner for the entire project.

TTS offers a variety of Turner services that can be deployed from numerous operation locations throughout the Gulf Coast Region. These services include work scope development, civil foundation and ground works, tank demolition, cleaning, liquid/solid separation and/or hydrocarbon recovery, coker-feed preparation, mechanical repairs (API 653/650/510/570), hydrostatic testing, routine maintenance and coatings (NACE).

For more information please contact Mike Kenney at mkenney1@turner-industries.com.