EPA approves Flint Hills Resources’ Iowa Falls Plant for cellulosic ethanol

Edeniq, Inc., a leading cellulosic and biorefining technology company announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) has approved Flint Hills Resources’ registration of its 100 million gallons per year Iowa Falls, Iowa ethanol plant for cellulosic ethanol production using Edeniq’s technology.

Iowa Falls is the fifth existing ethanol plant to receive approval from the EPA for cellulosic ethanol production using Edeniq’s Pathway technology. The four existing ethanol plants that have previously received this approval are: Pacific Ethanol’s Stockton, CA plant; Flint Hills Resources’ Shell Rock, IA plant; Little Sioux Corn Processors’ Marcus, IA plant; and, Siouxland Energy Cooperative’s plant located in Sioux Center, IA.

Edeniq’s registered customers now total 500 MGPY of nameplate ethanol capacity and are averaging more than one percent cellulosic ethanol. Customers’ cellulosic ethanol yields have increased on average in 2017, and Edeniq expects its technology will continue to advance cellulosic yields for its customers. Significant results are now being shown from process improvements and tuning, yielding ever-increasing production and product diversification.

Edeniq’s technology remains the lowest-cost solution for producing and measuring cellulosic ethanol from corn kernel fiber utilizing existing fermenters at existing corn ethanol plants, and has already proven cellulosic ethanol yields of up to 2.5% or higher, as a percentage of its customers’ total volume output. Once approved by EPA, customers are eligible to qualify cellulosic gallons with D3 RINs, which are considered the most valuable on the RIN market. Additional benefits of Edeniq’s technology include increases in corn oil production and greater overall ethanol yields, all provided by a zero-capex cellulosic ethanol production option.

Cam Cast, Edeniq’s Chief Operating Officer, remarked that, “With the investment, partnership and success of existing corn ethanol plants like Flint Hills Resources, Edeniq is the clear market leader in its technology that is enabling—today—millions of gallons of EPA approved cellulosic ethanol to come online. In turn, these gallons materially contribute to the profitability of Edeniq’s customer plants and help achieve the goals of the federal Renewable Fuel Standard. It is a win-win all around.”

Edeniq’s President and CEO, Brian Thome, further stated, “We are encouraged by this latest EPA approval, which enables another customer plant to add significant new value to its existing corn ethanol plant through our technology. Every ethanol plant in the country has the ability to bring millions of EPA approved cellulosic ethanol gallons to market, every year, utilizing our technology. We look forward to working with our existing and future customers to secure additional EPA approvals for cellulosic ethanol. We appreciate EPA’s continued diligent work to process the registration petitions in a timely manner.”

See the full article on Business Wire.