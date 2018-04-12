U.S. leads globally in planned polyethylene capacity additions to 2022

Analysis of the global planned polyethylene capacity shows that the US has the highest planned polyethylene capacity additions globally with 9.4 million tonnes per year (mtpa) during 2018 to 2022, followed by Iran and China with 5.8 mtpa and 4.4 mtpa respectively, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The US will account for 26.9 percent of the total global planned polyethylene capacity additions in 2022. The country has 18 planned polyethylene plants. Among these, PTT Global Chemical Belmont County Polyethylene Plant has the highest capacity of 0.7 mtpa, followed by Total Borealis Nova JV Bayport Polyethylene Plant with a capacity of 0.6 mtpa.

Iran has 16.6 percent share in the global planned polyethylene capacity additions in 2022 and has 22 planned polyethylene plants. The top planned plants in terms of capacity are Total NPC Hormozgan Polyethylene Plant 1 and Total NPC Hormozgan Polyethylene Plant 2, each with a capacity of 0.5 mtpa, followed by Kangan Petro Refining Tehran Polyethylene Plant (Swing) with a capacity of 0.4 mtpa.

China is expected to contribute about 12.7 percent to the total global planned polyethylene capacity additions in 2022. China has 13 planned polyethylene plants. Sinopec Kuwait Petroleum Corporation JV Zhanjiang Polyethylene Plant and Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Yantai Polyethylene Plant lead each with a capacity of 0.5 mtpa.

Russia has 11.4 percent share in the global planned polyethylene capacity additions in 2022. The country has 14 planned plants. The top planned plant in terms of capacity is Vostochnaya Neftechimicheskaya Nakhodka Polyethylene Plant with a capacity of 0.9 mtpa, followed by LUKOIL Oil Company Budyonnovsk Polyethylene Plant 2 with a capacity of 0.6 mtpa.

Egypt is expected to contribute about 3.9 percent to the total global planned polyethylene capacity additions in 2022. The country has three planned polyethylene plants. Tahrir Petrochemicals Company Ain Sokhna Polyethylene Plant, Tahrir Petrochemicals Company Ain Sokhna Polyethylene Plant 1 (Swing) and Tahrir Petrochemicals Company Ain Sokhna Polyethylene Plant 2 (Swing) are jointly leads, each with a capacity of 0.5 mtpa.

India, Oman, Azerbaijan, Kuwait and Malaysia together are expected to have polyethylene capacity additions of 5.1 mtpa, or around 14.6 percent of the total global planned polyethylene capacity additions in 2022.