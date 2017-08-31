EPA approves emergency fuel waivers for Texas, Georgia

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved emergency fuel waiver requests from the Texas and Georgia officials, temporarily easing gasoline and diesel fuel requirements to address potential shortages caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, Reuters reported.

EPA waived the highway diesel fuel red dye requirements in Texas to allow the use of non-road diesel fuel for on-highway vehicles involved in emergency response and disaster recovery though Sept. 15.

It has also waived the requirement for low-volatility gasoline for 13 counties around Atlanta, Georgia until Sept. 15 amid disrupted gasoline supplies due to the storm.

EPA and the Department of Energy granted the requests and said they were consistent with the public interest.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by James Dalgleish