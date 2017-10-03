Texas Railroad Commissioner addresses gasoline prices

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton noted, “those of us in the industry have knowledge that most people don’t have,” adding that outside forces were to blame for a spike in gasoline prices in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Social media went rampant,” Commissioner Sitton said, speaking to delegates to the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region’s annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum, held recently in Pasadena, Texas.

Adding that natural disasters are “God’s way of reminding us what’s important,” Commissioner Sitton also noted in his presentation that, as the world demands more energy, the growth of natural gas is eclipsing crude oil in the global marketplace.

Read this article in its entirety in the December/January issue of BIC Magazine.