Sugar Land refiner CVR Energy recruits former Tesoro/Andeavor execs

CVR Energy, Inc. announced that Tracy Jackson has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer. Jackson also will serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the general partner of CVR Energy’s petroleum subsidiary, CVR Refining, LP, and for the general partner of its nitrogen fertilizer subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP.Jackson’s appointments will become effective May 4, 2018.

Jackson, who has 25 years of experience, most recently served as vice president and controller for Andeavor (formerly Tesoro) and the general partner of Andeavor Logistics (formerly Tesoro Logistics).

In her new position, Jackson will lead all aspects of the finance and accounting functions for CVR Energy and its subsidiaries. “Tracy is uniquely qualified to serve as our Chief Financial Officer,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s chief executive officer. “Her extensive experience in the refining industry coupled with her finance, treasury and auditing expertise will help guide the organization toward the path of increased shareholder value.” Jackson received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio. She also is a certified public accountant.

Matt Bley has been named chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Bley also will serve as chief accounting officer and corporate controller for the general partner of CVR Energy’s petroleum subsidiary, CVR Refining, LP, and for the general partner of its nitrogen fertilizer subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP. Bley’s appointments will become effective May 4, 2018.

Bley, who has more than 14 years of experience, most recently served as assistant controller for Andeavor (formerly Tesoro), where he managed a large team associated with corporate accounting and reporting for the organization. In his new role, Bley will be responsible for the companies’ accounting operations and financial reporting.

“We are thrilled to announce Matt as Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller for CVR Energy and its subsidiaries,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s chief executive officer. “His solid accounting background and proven track record will serve our companies well as we strive for increased efficiencies and accounting excellence across the organization.” Bley received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting from Trinity University. He received a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University. Bley also is a certified public accountant.