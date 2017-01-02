Southwest Louisiana to see additional LNG industry growth in 2017

Three cylindrical buildings—each larger than the Superdome—now dot the Hackberry skyline, signaling that construction on Cameron LNG is well underway, according to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

As 10/12 Industry Report details in a feature from the current quarterly issue, the project—backed by San Diego-based Sempra LNG & Midstream and its partners—is one of about eight announced LNG projects in the Lake Charles area.

Construction of three liquefaction trains started at Cameron LNG about two years ago and is projected to end in 2018, says Cameron LNG spokeswoman Julie Nelson. Progress has been steady this year, she says, with some interruptions due to heavy rains.

More than 75 cranes are operating on the project, and major pieces of equipment—such as air coolers, pressure vessels and compressor packages—are being received and installed. Nelson says continued electrical work, structural steel work and piping are all part of the current phase of construction.

The project has created thousands of temporary jobs in construction, which is the sector responsible for bringing the most new jobs to the local market this past year, according to a recent report by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Nelson says over 4,500 contractor construction workers—many of them craft workers recruited from south Louisiana—are working on the project. Another phase of employment will begin when construction ends, Nelson says, and Cameron LNG is now recruiting experienced staff—such as operators, mechanical technicians and instrument techs—to begin training now.