Shell to retain ownership of A/S Dansk Shell

Shell announces today that the agreement it signed with Dansk Olieselskab AS (DO) in September 2016 regarding the sale of A/S Dansk Shell, which consists of the Fredericia refinery and local trading and supply activities, has terminated and the sale will not complete.

A/S Dansk Shell, including the refinery and local trading and supply activities, will remain under Shell’s ownership and continue business as usual.

Shell Group’s $30 billion divestment program remains on track to complete in 2018, with deals worth $23 billion completed, $2 billion announced and $5 billion in advanced progress.