Refiner Delek to buy rest of Alon USA for $464 MM

Refiner Delek US Holdings Inc said it had agreed to buy the shares of Alon USA Energy Inc it does not already own for $464 million to increase its exposure to cheap crude produced in Texas's prolific Permian basin.

The combination will create a company with a strong financial position and significant access to the Permian Basin.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US stated, “We are excited to reach this agreement and believe this strategic combination will result in a larger, more diverse company that is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the market and better navigate the cyclical nature of our business. We expect to be able to achieve meaningful synergies across the organization and the combination will create a refining system that will be one of the largest buyers of crude from the Permian Basin among the independent refiners.”

“We are excited to be joining Delek US and believe this agreement represents an excellent opportunity for Alon’s shareholders,” said David Wiessman, Chairman of Alon’s Special Committee. “The economies of scale, financial strength, and synergies generated through this merger create the opportunity to drive long-term value for shareholders and the all-stock transaction allows all shareholders to participate in the future performance of the combined company. I would like to thank Alon’s employees for their efforts, and our customers, suppliers, and banks that supported our company, as we worked together to create value for our shareholders.”

The combined company will have a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail, wholesale marketing, as well as renewables and asphalt operations. The refining system will have approximately 300,000 bpd of crude throughput capacity consisting of four locations and an integrated retail platform that includes 307 locations serving central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Logistics operations include Delek Logistics which can benefit from future drop downs and organic projects to support a larger refining system. This combination will create a larger marketing operation with 600,000 barrels per month of space on the Colonial Pipeline System and a wholesale business with over 1.2 billion gallons of sales volume annually in the southwest.