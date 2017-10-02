Perry: U.S. to become ‘net energy exporter’

According to United States Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, despite the United State’s residential and commercial growth, consumption “will either stay flat or decline” because of increased fuel efficiency.

What does that mean for America, and its energy sector? “We’re posed to become a net energy exporter in less than a decade,” Secretary Perry said, speaking to delegates at the Economic Alliance Houston Port region’s annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum, held in Pasadena, Texas. “In fact, we’re expected to become a net natural gas exporter this year. We’re well on our way to achieving energy domination, which is exactly what President Trump has directed us to do.”

Secretary Perry also congratulated forum attendees and industry leaders on their resilience and spirit of cooperation in their response to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. “People all over the world noticed,” he said.

