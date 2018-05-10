North America experiences highest refinery maintenance in Q4 2017

In Q4 2017, among regions, North America led with the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned), with 2,742 thousand barrels per day (mbd). Asia and the Former Soviet Union (FSU) followed with 1,755 mbd and 1,609 mbd respectively, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.

In terms of regions with highest refinery capacity under planned maintenance in Q4 2017, Asia, the FSU and North America led with capacities of 1,755 mbd, 1,308 mbd, and 1,098 mbd, respectively.

North America also had the highest refining capacity of 1,644 mbd under unplanned maintenance, followed by South America and the FSU with 955 mbd and 301 mbd, respectively. Among countries, the US led with the highest capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) in the quarter with 2,657 mbd, followed by Russia and Venezuela with 1,609 mbd and 955 mbd, respectively.

In terms of highest capacity under planned maintenance, Russia led with a capacity of 1,308 mbd, while the US had the highest capacity of 1,644 mbd under unplanned maintenance in Q4 2017.

Adrian Lara, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData commented, “Among global operators, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and PT Pertamina (Persero) were in lead in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (for both planned and unplanned) in Q4 2017, with 955 mbd, 944 mbd, and 618 mbd, respectively.”

In terms of highest refining capacity under planned maintenance, PT Pertamina (Persero) led with capacity of 618 mbd. In terms of unplanned maintenance in the quarter, Petroleos de Venezuela SA had the highest capacity of 955 mbd.

In Q4 2017, among the global refineries, Paraguana in Venezuela had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) in the quarter with 955 mbd, followed by Baton Rouge in the US, and Omsk in Russia with 503 mbd and 442 mbd, respectively.

In terms of the refinery with highest-capacity under planned maintenance, Omsk in Russia led with a capacity of 442 mbd while the Paraguana in Venezuela had the highest capacity of 955 mbd under unplanned maintenance in Q4 2017.

Information based on GlobalData’s report: Q4 2017 Global Refinery Maintenance Review – North America Continues to Experience Most Maintenance in the Quarter