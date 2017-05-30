Motiva says it's poised to embark on growth journey

Motiva Enterprises LLC confirms it has embarked on a growth journey to become the safest and most profitable downstream business in the US.

As a wholly owned affiliate of Saudi Aramco, Motiva is expected to be the primary focus of an estimated $18-B growth effort throughout the Americas and is exploring opportunities to increase refining capacity, branch into chemicals, and expand its commercial operations, marketing, and branded presence over the next 5 yr.

“With the joint venture separation behind us, there is a real sense of self-sufficiency at Motiva,” said Dan Romasko, Motiva’s president and CEO. “Our employees have embraced the changing culture, which has turned Motiva into a more agile organization. We have given employees added responsibility, but at the same time empowered them to make decisions and be accountable for our results.”

The growth strategy follows a concerted effort to transform the performance of Motiva. Since 2014, Motiva has improved safety and reliability performance by nearly 50%. Additionally, the company expanded its headquarters in Houston, Texas and repatriated offshore back-office functions to a third-party service provider in Tulsa, Okla.

Motiva also recently completed an expansion of the Port Arthur Refinery’s largest hydrocracking unit and diesel hydrotreater, resulting in a 30% increase in capacity. An ongoing project with Northstar Terminals LLC to build a new marine terminal and related facilities at the Port of Port Arthur is expected to be complete in July 2017.