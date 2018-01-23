Motiva announces new president and CEO

Brian Coffman, former senior vice president of refining for Andeavor Corporation, has been named president and chief executive officer of Motiva Enterprises LLC. Brian brings with him a wealth of experience in business growth, operational excellence, strategy, and margin delivery. He replaces Dan Romasko, who has served Motiva with distinction for the past four years.

“I’ve watched as Motiva has made significant strides over the last four years to transform its business through focused improvement efforts under Dan’s leadership,” said Coffman. “I am thrilled to be part of the journey ahead for Motiva as we explore new opportunities for growth and development.”

Since December 2013, Brian has provided strategic operational leadership to the refineries within the Andeavor (formerly known as Tesoro) portfolio. Prior to that, he spent 30 years with Conoco serving in a variety of domestic and foreign leadership roles in refining, transportation, pipeline, marketing, and strategy and planning.

Brian earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Finance from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Utah State University. He is also a veteran who served 8 years in the US Air Force and Utah Air National Guard prior to beginning his career in the oil and gas industry.