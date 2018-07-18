Meridian progresses Davis Refinery construction

Meridian Energy Group Inc. has executed a contract with SEH Design|Build Inc. (SEH D|B) for the performance of site and civil design and construction services for the Davis Refinery. This announcement comes a month after the North Dakota Department of Health – Air Quality Division issued Meridian the permit to construct for the Davis Refinery. SEH D|B will take on a significant portion of the project, executing grading and other site work activity that is necessary for the refinery.

SEH D|B will lead civil construction activities by refining site grading plans to establish final grades and contours. Initial construction activities will include the installation of erosion control devices, storm water pond development and ditch shaping to establish vegetation and ensure runoff will be addressed before erosive issues develop to protect surrounding areas and existing waterways.

Dan Hedrington, SEH Principal and Senior Project Manager, commented: “My colleagues and I are thrilled to continue our work with Meridian Energy Group on the Davis Refinery project. This is truly a history-making event and we are eager to get started on the site work. The Davis project is an extremely environmentally sound project, and will no doubt positively impact the refining industry, North Dakota and its residents.”

The contract employs a team of local subcontractors from Belfield and surrounding areas. Martin Construction Inc. will be the primary site developers for the civil construction. Martin Construction Inc. President, Kurt Martin, commented: “It’s exciting to be part of a project that brings economic stability to western North Dakota and features key advancements to cleaner refinery methods.”

ABC Fencing will be responsible for installation of erosion control devices and installation of perimeter fencing designed for safety and security around the Davis site. Allan Richard, ABC Fencing CEO on the Davis Project, stated: “We are very excited as a company, and more importantly as members of the community, to see this project get off the ground. I believe everyone should look at the Davis Refinery as an opportunity to grow our small businesses, and a chance to recover some of the commerce that has left our neighborhood, such as a grocery store. Belfield, the surrounding areas and businesses deserve to have a chance to reap some of the benefits the refinery can offer.”

William Prentice, CEO of Meridian, said: “It is great to be finally beginning site work for Davis, and to be working with these fine local companies as we get the project moving. We already owe a lot to these firms. ABC Fencing has been involved in the Davis Refinery from the start, and Martin Construction has provided valuable guidance during construction planning for Davis. SEH has been instrumental in moving the project forward, not only in general site planning and engineering, but mostly in their involvement in the permitting of the Davis Refinery. We are grateful to these firms, and proud to be continuing the relationship.”