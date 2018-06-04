McDermott joins groundbreaking ceremony for new ethane cracker in Texas

McDermott International, Inc. participated in a groundbreaking ceremony on a previously announced ethane cracker project in Port Arthur, Texas, with its customer for the project Bayport Polymers LLC ("Bay-Pol"), a joint venture of Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., and Novealis Holdings LLC (a joint venture of Borealis AG and NOVA Chemicals Inc.).

The scope of work on the project includes the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the cracker that will have an ethylene capacity of 1,000 Kta (kilo tonnes per annum). McDermott previously provided front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for this project. McDermott is also providing the ethylene technology license and will supply SRT-III® (Short Residence Time) pyrolysis heaters for the cracker.

"This project for Bay-Pol is an excellent example of our end-to-end capabilities," said Richard Heo, Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Bay-Pol and its members licensed our technology and selected us to undertake the FEED for this project, and now we are providing full EPC as well as supplying our proprietary heaters. Our ability to provide all of these services throughout the major phases of a petrochemical project provides tremendous value to our customers."