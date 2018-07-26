Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces post-combination executive leadership team

Marathon Petroleum Corp. announced today the executive team that will lead the combined company upon the closing of the combination of MPC and Andeavor. The new team will include executives from both MPC and Andeavor, leading a premier U.S. refining, marketing and midstream company into the future.

As previously announced, Gary R. Heminger will continue to serve as MPC's Chairman and CEO. "This executive team represents unparalleled business acumen and a steadfast commitment to our core values," said Heminger. "Both MPC and Andeavor are successful companies with excellent track records, and these leaders will enable us to deliver on the full potential of this powerful combination."

The leadership team, consisting of seven executives from MPC and three from Andeavor, will include:

Gregory J. Goff, Executive Vice Chairman, Currently Chairman, President and CEO of Andeavor, Mr. Goff will have responsibility for MPC's information technology, commercial and business development, strategy and corporate affairs functions.

Donald C. Templin, President of Refining, Marketing and Supply, Currently President of MPC, Mr. Templin will have responsibility for MPC's refining, crude and feedstock supply, product distribution, marketing, environment and safety, and supply chain functions.

Anthony R. Kenney, President of Speedway LLC Currently President of Speedway LLC, Mr. Kenney will have responsibility for all company-owned and -operated convenience stores.

Michael J. Hennigan, President of MPLX LP, Mr. Hennigan currently serves as President of MPLX.

Timothy T. Griffith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Currently MPC Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Griffith will have responsibility for MPC's controller, audit, tax, treasurer, and budget and analysis functions.

Suzanne Gagle, General Counsel, Ms. Gagle currently serves as MPC General Counsel.

Fiona C. Laird, Chief Human Resources OfficerMs. Laird currently serves as Andeavor's Chief Human Resources Officer.

David R. Sauber, Senior Vice President of Labor Relations, Operations, Health and Administrative Services, Mr. Sauber is currently Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Health and Administrative Services for MPC. In his new position, he will report to Fiona C. Laird, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Kristina A. Kazarian, Vice President of Investor RelationsMs. Kazarian currently serves as MPC Vice President of Investor Relations.

Don J. Sorensen, President of Andeavor Logistics LP, Mr. Sorensen currently serves as Senior Vice President of ANDX.

MPC expects to close the transaction in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions.