Investigators still on scene at Superior refinery; officials unsure when it will come back online

Husky Energy refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, hosted an open house for residents to ask company officials direct questions regarding the reopening of the facility and what residents should expect in the upcoming weeks, reported Wisconsin Public Radio.

Officials said that monitoring at the facility and around the community shows there are no risks to public health as work continues. The refinery is going through a de-inventory as the product is removed from pipes at the facility, according to David Morrison, on-scene coordinator for the U.S. EPA. He said light-end petroleum compounds that go into gasoline are being treated with vapor combustion units to prevent any release of harmful chemicals as part of ongoing work.

As for when the refinery will reopen, Husky Energy is still unsure. Investigators are still on the scene and company officials have limited access to the facility.

"Right now, without a timeline even for the investigation, there's no way to really say in six months or a year or whatever it is," said Husky Refinery Manager Kollin Schade. "We just don't know.

"Schade said 250 to 300 people are continuing work at the refinery during the cleanup, noting no Husky employees have been laid off.