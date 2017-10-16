Industry experts detail 2017 data, offer projected outlooks on future

With the Trump administration approaching its first anniversary in office, industry intelligence experts have continued to track industry’s economic trends and the effects of political change. In a recent industry outlook event held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, several experts presented statistics summarizing trends in the power industry, oil midstream and downstream markets, natural gas midstream market and chemical processing industry, as well as a big picture of the U.S. industry. Each speaker also gave outlook projections into 2018 based on their recorded statistical trends and important industry news announcements.

Michael Bergen, executive vice president of Industrial Info Resources (IIR), said U.S. industries felt great optimism at the start of 2017 with the inauguration of a new president, affecting production and investments.

Transitioning from 2017 into 2018, Bergen believes industrial plant spending will “ramp up” by an estimated 6.5 percent. He and other speakers detailed specifics of each industry from before 2017 to several years in the future, outlining how they believe politics and economics will make an impact.

