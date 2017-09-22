ExxonMobil Baytown and Beaumont refineries begin fuels production, chemical plants ramping up to normal operations

ExxonMobil said that its Baytown and Beaumont refineries have begun producing fuels at reduced rates and that crude oil and refined product pipelines in the Gulf and other regions of Texas have restarted as recovery continues from Hurricane Harvey.

Offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore facilities have resumed normal operations.

“We are making good progress safely restoring our operations to pre-storm levels,” said Jerry Wascom, president of ExxonMobil Refining and Supply Company. “We have brought in gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from other regions to supplement our own production to ensure a quick return of reliable supply to our customers.”

Crude oil and refined product pipelines operated by ExxonMobil Pipeline Company to and from the Baytown refinery are in service. Pipelines from Baytown to San Antonio and Irving, Texas have returned to full service and terminals in those locations have reopened. Pipeline services to all ExxonMobil throughput and exchange terminals have been restored. As a result, fuel supplies available to consumers have largely returned to normal levels.

“Following the storm, we worked closely with our partners and customers who sell our branded products to maximize the fuel supplies that were available to consumers and emergency responders,” said Bryan Milton, president of ExxonMobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Company. “It’s important to recognize the role of our industry in enabling recovery from the unprecedented impacts of Harvey.”

The company is working to restore chemical and lubricants manufacturing operations. The Baytown chemical plant, Mont Belvieu plastics plant and Beaumont polyethylene plant have resumed normal operations. The Baytown olefins plant is operating at reduced rates. The Beaumont chemical plant and the lubricants blending and packaging plant have resumed operations and are ramping up toward pre-storm production capacity.

“Because of our extensive planning and preparation efforts, we were able to protect the infrastructure of our manufacturing plants and are well positioned to resume operations at sites impacted by the storm in a timely fashion,” said Neil Chapman, president of the ExxonMobil Chemical Company.

ExxonMobil employees continue to dedicate countless hours and resources to support recovery of communities impacted by effects of the storm. The company’s employees have provided hands-on assistance with flood relief by physically removing sheetrock and insulation, caring for children, preparing meals and sorting donations, among many other activities.