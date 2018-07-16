Exxon Mobil buys nearly 100 acres in Baytown

Exxon Mobil Corp. recently announced it purchased nearly 100 acres adjacent to its Baytown refinery, reports the Houston Business Journal.

The energy company bought 93 acres off of Baker Road in Baytown, adjacent to its Baytown refinery, according to public filings. The deal closed in early June. New York-based SI Group Inc., a chemical company, sold the land to Exxon in two contiguous tracts comprised of 55 acres and 38 acres, per the filings.

Exxon Mobil does not have any immediate plans for the land's use, said an Exxon Mobil spokesperson.

Earlier this year, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods said the company plans to invest $50 billion over the next five years in its U.S. operations, helped along in part by tax breaks passed last year.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil has 11 projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast that it expects to have created more than 45,000 jobs between 2013 and 2022. The projects — in Texas and Louisiana — stretch across the chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas markets.