Enterprise provides impact assessment from Tropical Storm Harvey

Enterprise Products Partners announced the initial assessment of its facilities on the Texas Gulf Coast from the impacts of Tropical Storm Harvey. At this time none of the facilities have incurred any significant damage.

In South Texas, two of Enterprise’s eight natural gas processing plants, including its largest plant Yoakum, are in service. The remaining six natural gas processing plants and the Shoup NGL fractionation facility are currently not in operation due to the effects of the storm including loss of power, loss of third party services, minor damage and/or the level of natural gas production. In general, the partnership’s natural gas, NGL and crude oil pipelines serving South Texas and the Eagle Ford Shale are in commercial service.

At Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu, Texas facility, four of its eight NGL fractionators, three of its six propylene fractionators and storage facilities are in service or limited service. The main impacts of the storm at Mont Belvieu have been rising water and loss of power.

With respect to crude oil pipeline infrastructure in the Houston area, the Seaway pipeline from its origin in Cushing, Oklahoma to most delivery points are in service. Deliveries from Seaway and Enterprise’s crude oil distribution system to certain delivery points may be on allocation from time to time or not in service subject to disruptions of electrical power to pump stations and/or restrictions at receipt points.

Enterprise’s marine terminals are not currently in service due to the Houston Ship Channel and the Port of Beaumont being closed to ship traffic. Seaway’s marine terminals at Texas City and Freeport are also not in service due to these respective ports being closed to ship traffic.

Enterprise will provide additional assessments of its assets as warranted.